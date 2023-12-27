Sign up
Photo 4502
Music Man
Recently Melody's Dad was give this beautiful instrument. It was the first opportunity we had to listen to him play it. He provided us with a lovely concert of Christmas Carols
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
christmas
music
Diana
ace
A great title for a lovely shot, how wonderful that must have been.
December 28th, 2023
Wylie
ace
How lovely
December 28th, 2023
