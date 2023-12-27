Previous
Music Man by bkbinthecity
Photo 4502

Music Man

Recently Melody's Dad was give this beautiful instrument. It was the first opportunity we had to listen to him play it. He provided us with a lovely concert of Christmas Carols
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Diana ace
A great title for a lovely shot, how wonderful that must have been.
December 28th, 2023  
Wylie ace
How lovely
December 28th, 2023  
