Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4554
Come Aboard
I have photographed the ship in West Edmonton Mall quite a few times before but not from this perspective. For those who have not seen it before. It is a replica of the Santa Maria
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4554
photos
329
followers
470
following
1247% complete
View this month »
4547
4548
4549
4550
4551
4552
4553
4554
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th February 2024 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ship
,
mall
,
west
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
So well captured, hard to believe it fits in a mall.
February 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close