Come Aboard by bkbinthecity
Come Aboard

I have photographed the ship in West Edmonton Mall quite a few times before but not from this perspective. For those who have not seen it before. It is a replica of the Santa Maria
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Diana ace
So well captured, hard to believe it fits in a mall.
February 15th, 2024  
