Sitting Down by bkbinthecity
Photo 4555

Sitting Down

Walking past the ice rink l noticed some people just sitting and relaxing. I also happened to like the decorative trees
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1247% complete

Wylie ace
If they could just stay put they'd make great sculptures there!
February 16th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Very pleasant and light
February 16th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
I like them too, very pretty!
February 16th, 2024  
