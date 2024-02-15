Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4555
Sitting Down
Walking past the ice rink l noticed some people just sitting and relaxing. I also happened to like the decorative trees
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4555
photos
329
followers
472
following
1247% complete
View this month »
4548
4549
4550
4551
4552
4553
4554
4555
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
14th February 2024 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
mall
,
rink
Wylie
ace
If they could just stay put they'd make great sculptures there!
February 16th, 2024
Boxplayer
ace
Very pleasant and light
February 16th, 2024
Jessica Eby
I like them too, very pretty!
February 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close