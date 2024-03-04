Previous
Going Up And Down by bkbinthecity
Photo 4573

Going Up And Down

These are the stairs l had to climb in order to reach the Talus Dome. Of course l also had to go down the stairs afterwards to get back to the car
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Beautiful lines and shadows.
March 5th, 2024  
