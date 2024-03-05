Sign up
Previous
Photo 4574
Under The Bridge
This shot was taken underneath the Quesnell Bridge which crosses over the North Saskatchewan River
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
2
2
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4574
photos
330
followers
492
following
1253% complete
View this month »
4567
4568
4569
4570
4571
4572
4573
4574
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
3rd March 2024 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
edmonton
Sarah Bremner
ace
Awesome.... engineering has developed in so many amazing ways.
March 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and wonderful pov.
March 6th, 2024
