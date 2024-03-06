Previous
The River by bkbinthecity
Photo 4575

The River

This shot shows of more of the river. I took this shot just a few feet away from the bridge in yesterday's post
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1253% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely capture of this snowy landscape.
March 7th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful scene
March 7th, 2024  
