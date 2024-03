March 15 at 5:47 pm

For those who have been on this site for several years you know what l am talking about and the lady who started this.

The idea is on the 15th of March to take a picture at 5:47 pm of whatever you are doing at that moment and then share it with whomever you choose to do so with.

For me l was driving so l had o wait until l came to a stop. This is about three blocks from our home