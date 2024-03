A New Home

The other day l posted a picture of the old CKUA building. I mentioned it moved into a new building. The Alberta Hotel was built in 1903. In 1984 it was taken apart to make room for Canada Place. All of the bricks and other parts were preserved by architect Gene Dub.

In 2010 work began on a project to rebuild it. When it was completed the building was bought by CKUA radio and today they are located here