Love Edmonton
Love Edmonton

Melody and l volunteer two afternoons a week as Community Chaplains at the Lovedmonton Chapel in West Edmonton. Tonight we were there to support a friend of ours who hosts a service on Monday Nights
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
