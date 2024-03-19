Previous
Stained Glass by bkbinthecity
Photo 4588

Stained Glass

Part of the decor in the Chapel at West Edmonton Mall are these three stained glass panels
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1256% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise