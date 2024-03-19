Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4588
Stained Glass
Part of the decor in the Chapel at West Edmonton Mall are these three stained glass panels
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4588
photos
330
followers
512
following
1256% complete
View this month »
4581
4582
4583
4584
4585
4586
4587
4588
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
18th March 2024 8:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
mall
,
chapel
,
stained
,
edmonton
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close