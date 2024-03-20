Sign up
Photo 4589
Prayer Time
In the corner of the Chapel is this prayer room. It provides a quiet space for those who want to spend time praying or in meditation
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
mall
,
prayer
,
room
,
chapel
Allison Williams
ace
A respite from the world.
March 21st, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Nicely done.
March 21st, 2024
Rick
ace
Cool.
March 21st, 2024
