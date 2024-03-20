Previous
Prayer Time by bkbinthecity
Photo 4589

Prayer Time

In the corner of the Chapel is this prayer room. It provides a quiet space for those who want to spend time praying or in meditation
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Allison Williams ace
A respite from the world.
March 21st, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Nicely done.
March 21st, 2024  
Rick ace
Cool.
March 21st, 2024  
