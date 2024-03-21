Previous
An Easter Message by bkbinthecity
Photo 4590

An Easter Message

Behind the reception desk is a storage closet. The doors have a chalkboard on them which allows us to leave messages. A local artist volunteers his time to do the artwork
Lou Ann ace
How lovely. What a great thing to do for the chapel. The artist is so talented.
March 21st, 2024  
