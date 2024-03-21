Sign up
Photo 4590
An Easter Message
Behind the reception desk is a storage closet. The doors have a chalkboard on them which allows us to leave messages. A local artist volunteers his time to do the artwork
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4590
photos
330
followers
515
following
1257% complete
View this month »
4583
4584
4585
4586
4587
4588
4589
4590
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
18th March 2024 6:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mall
,
easter
,
chapel
Lou Ann
ace
How lovely. What a great thing to do for the chapel. The artist is so talented.
March 21st, 2024
