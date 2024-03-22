Sign up
Previous
Photo 4591
Simplicity Of Easter
One last post from the Chapel at West Edmonton Mall. We always have Bibles sitting on the tables. However, for Easter we have added some flowers
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
flowers
,
bible
,
mall
,
table
,
chapel
Lou Ann
ace
How lovely. I love the grass covered vase.
March 23rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
nice
March 23rd, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Lovely. Holy Week church celebrations are always something I will not miss. For me it is the most beautiful time of the year.
March 23rd, 2024
