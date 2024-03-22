Previous
Simplicity Of Easter by bkbinthecity
Photo 4591

Simplicity Of Easter

One last post from the Chapel at West Edmonton Mall. We always have Bibles sitting on the tables. However, for Easter we have added some flowers
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Lou Ann ace
How lovely. I love the grass covered vase.
March 23rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
nice
March 23rd, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Lovely. Holy Week church celebrations are always something I will not miss. For me it is the most beautiful time of the year.
March 23rd, 2024  
