A Wonderful Lunch by bkbinthecity
A Wonderful Lunch

Once a month Melody's parents church hosts a seniors lunch. We take them there and as a result we get to enjoy a beautiful meal
23rd March 2024 23rd Mar 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
eDorre ace
Wow! What a spread
March 24th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Looks appetising!
March 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
A fabulous idea and what a great prentation.
March 24th, 2024  
