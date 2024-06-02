Previous
A Beautiful Day by bkbinthecity
Photo 4659

A Beautiful Day

So yesterday was the Memorial service for Melody. It was a beautiful day with bright blue sky's which she always loved. I was overwhelmed in a good way by the number of people that were there for the service.
This is a display that sat at the front of the church. The flowers were from the funeral home. On the left are some books she wrote and on the right is one of her many hats.
I would like to take this moment to say a huge thank you to all of my friends here on 365 for the love and support you have shown me during this time.
Just letting you know that I posted a link on our Facebook page that will allow you to watch the service if wanted to.
Look us up on Melody-Brian Bigam
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
Beautiful display. Take care.
June 2nd, 2024  
Diana ace
How wondetful this is Brian, such a beautiful display. I will check out the fb page as I would love to watch the memorial service. Thanks and take care of yourself Brian 🙏🏼
June 2nd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh my word, what a beautiful image of your dear Melody. She did bring a sparkle - that's clear to see. What a lovely display of things important to her. May the memories keep you strong. x
June 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Take care, Brian.
June 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That is beautiful and poignant. Ache for you so much. I am sure you did her proud ❤️ Hugest love with you, dear Brian.
June 2nd, 2024  
KV ace
Beautiful tribute… lovely display of things important to Melody. Prayers for healing for you and your family.
June 2nd, 2024  
Heather ace
This is a lovely display, Brian. It really captures the essence of your dear Melody! I'm glad you are being so well supported at this really difficult time. Please take good care of yourself!
June 2nd, 2024  
Fisher Family
A lovely shot of this beautiful display at the memorial for Melody. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this painful time.

Ian
June 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise