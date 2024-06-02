A Beautiful Day

So yesterday was the Memorial service for Melody. It was a beautiful day with bright blue sky's which she always loved. I was overwhelmed in a good way by the number of people that were there for the service.

This is a display that sat at the front of the church. The flowers were from the funeral home. On the left are some books she wrote and on the right is one of her many hats.

I would like to take this moment to say a huge thank you to all of my friends here on 365 for the love and support you have shown me during this time.

Just letting you know that I posted a link on our Facebook page that will allow you to watch the service if wanted to.

Look us up on Melody-Brian Bigam