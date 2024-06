Friday Night Football

Well it is Saturday evening and l am posting my picture for Friday. Yesterday my good friend Larry invited me to be his guest to the Edmonton Elks football game. They were playing Montreal. It was a lot of fun. It game down to the last few seconds but they lost by 3 points. I met a few new people and most important l really enjoyed myself. I am looking forward to going again soon. Despite that huge cloud that rolled in the rain stayed away.