Alberta Railway Museum

Today is Sunday but l am getting caught up with Saturday's post.

On Saturday my friends took me for brunch and then to the Alberta Railway Museum. So l will share some of my pictures with you this week.

Starting top left going clockwise.

1. Outside of the St. Albert train station.

2. A water tower typical of the Alberta Prairies.

3. A safe from the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway. Since ceased operation in 1919 that makes this safe a minimum of 105 years old.

4. An example of some of the different Railway employees



