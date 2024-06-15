Today is Sunday but l am getting caught up with Saturday's post.
On Saturday my friends took me for brunch and then to the Alberta Railway Museum. So l will share some of my pictures with you this week.
Starting top left going clockwise.
1. Outside of the St. Albert train station.
2. A water tower typical of the Alberta Prairies.
3. A safe from the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway. Since ceased operation in 1919 that makes this safe a minimum of 105 years old.
4. An example of some of the different Railway employees