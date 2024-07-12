Sign up
Previous
Photo 4700
Cruisin on Whyte
Tonight I made my to Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona. I spent a couple of hours walking around and sitting in one of the parks. I spotted these cars as l was making my way back to my car
12th July 2024
12th Jul 24
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4700
photos
324
followers
529
following
1287% complete
View this month »
4693
4694
4695
4696
4697
4698
4699
4700
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
12th July 2024 9:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cars
,
avenue
,
vehicle
,
cruising
Suzanne
ace
Interesting aand good title.
July 13th, 2024
