Cruisin on Whyte by bkbinthecity
Photo 4700

Cruisin on Whyte

Tonight I made my to Whyte Avenue in Old Strathcona. I spent a couple of hours walking around and sitting in one of the parks. I spotted these cars as l was making my way back to my car
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Suzanne ace
Interesting aand good title.
July 13th, 2024  
