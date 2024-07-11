Sign up
Previous
Photo 4699
Clouds and a Country Road
I went out to my sister's place for supper and then watched the Chuckwagon Races from the Stampede. They televise those every evening.
As l left her place to come home l stopped to take this picture
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
3
3
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
11
3
3
365
Galaxy A54 5G
11th July 2024 10:14pm
road
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
country
Sarah Bremner
ace
Very atmospheric. 💛
July 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, such a lovely cloudscape.
July 12th, 2024
Jessica Eby
ace
That's a lovely view!
July 12th, 2024
