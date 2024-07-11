Previous
Clouds and a Country Road by bkbinthecity
Photo 4699

Clouds and a Country Road

I went out to my sister's place for supper and then watched the Chuckwagon Races from the Stampede. They televise those every evening.
As l left her place to come home l stopped to take this picture
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Sarah Bremner ace
Very atmospheric. 💛
July 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scene, such a lovely cloudscape.
July 12th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
That's a lovely view!
July 12th, 2024  
