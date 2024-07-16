Sign up
Previous
Photo 4704
My Green Valley
Today after a busy day l made my way to a local park to enjoy the weather and the scenery
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4704
photos
324
followers
528
following
1288% complete
View this month »
4697
4698
4699
4700
4701
4702
4703
4704
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
16th July 2024 9:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
landscape
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of all this wonderful greenery.
July 17th, 2024
Christina
ace
Lovely lighting and greenery
July 17th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Nature is good for the soul, a gift of God methinks,
July 17th, 2024
