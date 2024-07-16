Previous
My Green Valley by bkbinthecity
Photo 4704

My Green Valley

Today after a busy day l made my way to a local park to enjoy the weather and the scenery
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of all this wonderful greenery.
July 17th, 2024  
Christina ace
Lovely lighting and greenery
July 17th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nature is good for the soul, a gift of God methinks,
July 17th, 2024  
