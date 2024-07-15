Previous
Welcome One And All by bkbinthecity
Welcome One And All

While spending time in Old Strathcona l discovered this piece of artwork welcoming everyone to Whyte Avenue
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Jessica Eby ace
Nice one, I love the colours.
July 16th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Someone has been busy with their spray cans. Very cartoon comic style. Fun to find a bit of colour among the grey.
July 16th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous find and capture, lovely style and colours.
July 16th, 2024  
