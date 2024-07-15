Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4703
Welcome One And All
While spending time in Old Strathcona l discovered this piece of artwork welcoming everyone to Whyte Avenue
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4703
photos
324
followers
529
following
1288% complete
View this month »
4696
4697
4698
4699
4700
4701
4702
4703
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
12th July 2024 7:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
colours
,
bright
,
artwork
Jessica Eby
ace
Nice one, I love the colours.
July 16th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Someone has been busy with their spray cans. Very cartoon comic style. Fun to find a bit of colour among the grey.
July 16th, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous find and capture, lovely style and colours.
July 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close