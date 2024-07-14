Previous
Art On The Avenue by bkbinthecity
Photo 4702

Art On The Avenue

So here l am with my niece Vanessa. She rented a tent to display her art. I did purchase one of her pieces. She told me that she was doing quite well in sales. Today was the last day.
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

