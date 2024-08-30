Sign up
21 / 365
Symphony In The Square 2
More pictures from tonight's concert. The Pirates of the Caribbean did not have the vocalists. It was the Ochestra performing alone with that one
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
2
0
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4791
photos
317
followers
512
following
Tags
concert
,
movies
,
disney
,
outdoor
,
songs
Casablanca
ace
Sounds right up my alley! Wonderful
August 31st, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely collage of what must have been a wonderful evening.
August 31st, 2024
