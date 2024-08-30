Previous
Symphony In The Square 2 by bkbinthecity
21 / 365

Symphony In The Square 2

More pictures from tonight's concert. The Pirates of the Caribbean did not have the vocalists. It was the Ochestra performing alone with that one
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Casablanca ace
Sounds right up my alley! Wonderful
August 31st, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely collage of what must have been a wonderful evening.
August 31st, 2024  
