Hiding from the lockdown police by blightygal
Hiding from the lockdown police

Since all this madness began it's been so quiet here. The 3 pubs have closed and cars are few and far between. It's been lovely in that sense - no broken glass, vomit, people screaming, fantastic!!

The other thing is that our very nervous cat Lucy, who'd not go out without us, is now out all day long. She won't listen to me when I tell her she's supposed to go out once a day :-) :-) She's behaving like a normal cat, as in treating the house like a hotel, just popping home for dinner, to shout at us etc etc!

It's nice to see her so happy and thoughtful too. Yesterday she asked if we'd like her to leave the radio on on her way out...... :-)

2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

@blightygal
