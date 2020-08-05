Previous
Next
Sleepless nights. by blightygal
Photo 520

Sleepless nights.

Our little git has taken it upon herself to stay out all night having adventures.

Out all night apart from the times she runs in, shouting really loud in her Bengal cat way, waking us up several times. 3am, 4am, 5am, 6am.

She then sleeps the day away, zonked, recharging her batteries to do it all again.

I'd love a good nights sleep myself. I am honestly shattered. I don't reward her behaviour at all and yet she carries on.

Grrrrrrrzzzzzzzz
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

FunnyFace

@blightygal
Did a year of 365 in 2010-11 and since then upload the odd photo as a journal for myself. I tend to have a...
142% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise