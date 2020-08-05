Sleepless nights.

Our little git has taken it upon herself to stay out all night having adventures.



Out all night apart from the times she runs in, shouting really loud in her Bengal cat way, waking us up several times. 3am, 4am, 5am, 6am.



She then sleeps the day away, zonked, recharging her batteries to do it all again.



I'd love a good nights sleep myself. I am honestly shattered. I don't reward her behaviour at all and yet she carries on.



Grrrrrrrzzzzzzzz