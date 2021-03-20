Previous
Birthday girl by blightygal
Birthday girl

It's our Lucy's 2nd birthday today! After a lifetime of always having rescue animals, it's strange knowing their real birthday instead of giving them a birthday of 1st April..

Her fav thing is being outside with us so we will give her as many hours outside as possible today - in shift work between Ed and I. Spoiled, yup, but she is part of the family!!

