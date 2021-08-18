Previous
It's all just too much... by blightygal
It's all just too much...

The cat in the alleyway behind our house... we walked about 10 steps towards the church and she decided that she just wanted to chill out there instead.. we all have days like that I guess!


Watching the news - depressing world we live in. Those poor people in Afghanistan...
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

