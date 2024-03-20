Underwhelmed by the excitement of it all

Lucy's 5th birthday! Stunningly spring-like day, warm, sunny and here she is late afternoon on the garden bench.



For her gifts, I bought some paper grass toy, a toy gun that shoots out little fluffy balls and a lovely new scratch post that I can also give her a game with. Every single gift was a failure, one sniff or glance and she walked away!



I know, she doesn't understand she was b'day girl, but I just wanted to celebrate. After her kidney damage by the vet overdose, we didn't expect her to make this age and expected her kidneys to keep failing. So, who cares if she doesn't like her new toys (they can get donated to my friend from Cat's protection), it was reason to celebrate for sure! We sure love our grumpy little love :-)