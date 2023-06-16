« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 670

 by Ross S. on Jun 16th 2023

1) Reflections by Peter Dulis

2) Misty Sunrise by *lynn

3) Camels at Sunset by Babs

4) Gosling by PhotoCrazy

5) Out in the open for a change by Diana

6) Hello! by haskar

7) Family forever! by Kerry McCarthy

8) Lincs Countryside by Carole Sandford

9) The Beautiful Moraine Lake by Faye Turner

10) Steady Gaze by FBailey

11) Sedona Sunset by Junan Heath

12) Tibouchina sooc by Dawn

13) Mum And Her Sleeping Babies by carol white

14) More Joy Sparked by JackieR

15) golden light on the waves by Wylie

16) My grandsons had just watched Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat in playoff 4. by John Falconer

17) keep your eyes peeled by KoalaGardens🐨

18) No Spots by Pam

19) Stokes Aster by KV

20) And then the rains came by Renee Salamon



