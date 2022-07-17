Winner of the June 2022 Plants Theme

Thank You to everyone who voted for this month's finalists to help choose winner of June's "Plants" theme. We are excited to announce @novab as the winner! Sending an extra big Congratulations for your twice-in-a-row win!
Being one of our most popular themes every year there was a lot of tough competition, but we can see why our community was won over by this beautiful photo.
A bold and colourful floral photo is always a delight, but @novab's creative eye and unusual POV really makes this image stand out! We love the bold, vivid green leaves and how every whisp is crisp, which makes for a beautiful contrast against the buttery soft petunia petals. Such a fun use of perspective and depth of field, this shot would also fit the bill for July's theme!
Don't forget, we've still got a couple of weeks of July's "Perspectives" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries by July 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in August!