Monthly Theme July 2022 - Different Perspectives

As we tip into the second half of 2022 we're taking a moment to appreciate everything the 365project community has brought us so far this year! So, thank you for making the site a special place.
We'd also like to thank you for so many beautiful entries to last month's theme, we loved looking through them all! There were so many to look at that we needed an extra few days to publish this month's post, but we eventually managed to select just six finalists, which you can review below. (You can also check out all of the Plants theme entries here.)
As we shift into the second half of the year, we feel it's a fitting time to focus on the theme: "Perspectives".
We'd like to encourage everyone to mix up their day-to-day and have fun with thinking outside the box - by looking through your lens from new perspectives!
Below, we've recycled some ideas from our favourite ideas from years gone by...
1. Look Up & Down
We've had some incredible theme entries for shots that look directly up, at epic skyscrapers and fluffy clouds, or look down, into spiral staircases or people's eyes as they look back up at the camera.
We love these spectacular shots by @graemestevens and @pistache.
2. Get Down Low & Up High
This might sound simple, but it can be astonishingly effective. Getting low down for a shot is both perfect for getting at the same level as pet portraits, or to make your subject look bigger and more powerful.
Getting high can also create dramatic and dream-like photographs, whether it's from a rooftop garden or a mountain peak, both urban and rural settings can look incredible!
We love these cool examples by @4rky and @rumpelstiltskin!
3. Have Fun with Forced Perspectives
While it might be associated with cliché holiday photos, we LOVE a fun-filled forced perspective shot. You'll can play with funky features and strong structures, or even create the perfect setting at home!
We love these simple yet effective shots by @salza and @domenicododaro.
4. Shoot Through Something
While we might not always appreciate a rainy day, shooting through a rain-speckled pane of glass can make for some really interesting shots! As can using fisheye lenses, shooting through glass with patterns and colours, or even through fabrics for interesting silhouettes!
Some of our 365ers have endless fun playing with glass spheres, like @lyndemc.
5. Get on Their Level
Many of us will be spending a lot more time at home and with the family, so why not have some fun with getting on the same level as your little ones or furry friends!
We love this example by @dkbarnett.
6. Play with Reflections
Using water or mirrors to create perfect symmetry or an illusion of seeing double (maybe multiple) can turn the mundane into the mesmerizing! An easy type of perspective photography to play with, it's perfect for trying out and about or inside the home!
This adorable shot by @kareenking really made us smile!
Whatever you decide to experiment and play with, we hope you have fun trying new ideas and techniques. If you're going to look for opportunities outside, please remember to avoid busy areas and follow local guidelines on social distancing. Stay safe and healthy, and we look forward to checking out your entries next month!
Whether you decide to take on extra challenges or not, we hope you have a lot of floral fun this month. Whether it's in our garden or out on a daily walk, we can’t wait to see your entries!
How to enter the July theme
When uploading your photos use the tag section (on the edit/organise screen) and insert this week's theme tag: theme-perspectives (all one word).
Entry Guidelines: Photos must be your own and must have been taken and uploaded between Friday, July 1st and Sunday, July 31st. 6 finalists will be chosen in the first couple of days of August, then you'll get to vote for the winner!
p.s. Don't worry if you spot tagged photos from a previous theme, when choosing our six finalists we'll use a filter to only view images from July 2022.
Vote for a Winner of June's "Plants" Theme
We had some spectacular entries for this tricky theme, so thank you to everyone who took on the challenge of the "Plants” theme!
We've selected 6 finalists so now it's over to you to vote for the winner of June's Plants theme .
To cast your vote, just reply to this blog post with the number (in digit form) of the photo you would like to see win, before July 15th. We’ll announce the winner in a separate post shortly after!