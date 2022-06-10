Sign up
Photo 526
Unidentified alien life form
Or maybe just the centre of an oriental poppy.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
LManning (Laura)
@ljmanning
"The camera is an instrument that teaches people to see without a camera." ~ Dorothea Lange January 1, 2022 marks the start of year 2!
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G950W
Taken
9th June 2022 10:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
poppy
,
macro-outdoors
Milanie
ace
Such a neat color combination
June 11th, 2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful detail and color!
June 11th, 2022
