73 / 365
From my garden - image III
Another shot of the pretty petunia from the back. I like the highlighted green leaves and the blurry back drop of this image.
Have a fabulous day!
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
Nova
@novab
Hi, I’m Nova, living on the east coast of Canada. I love taking pictures to capture moments in my family’s life and I enjoy trying to...
Tags
flower
back
petals
petunia
theme-plants
in my garden
back-view
Louise & Ken
I don't think of them as having so much texture! Shopping for hanging baskets (of petunias, probably!) will likely be our first stop upon arrival!
June 11th, 2022
