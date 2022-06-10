Previous
From my garden - image III by novab
73 / 365

From my garden - image III

Another shot of the pretty petunia from the back. I like the highlighted green leaves and the blurry back drop of this image.

Have a fabulous day!
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Nova

@novab
Louise & Ken
I don't think of them as having so much texture! Shopping for hanging baskets (of petunias, probably!) will likely be our first stop upon arrival!
June 11th, 2022  
