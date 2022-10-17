« back to blog

Winner of the September 2022 Animals Theme

 by bilbaroo on Oct 17th 2022

We'd like to say a huge thanks to everyone who took time to vote for the finalists of September's "Animals" theme. We are thrilled to announce @nigelrogers as the winner!

A familiar member of the 365 community, Nigel shares many fabulous photos of his adventures and travels, both near and far!

It's easy to see why @nigelrogers' stunning capture of the falconry display impressed the community! We're in awe of how crisp and focused every detail is in this fast-paced wildlife shot, accentuated with the use of depth of field to soften the background. Stunning!

Don't forget, we've still got a couple of weeks of October's "Landscapes" theme. So keep snapping and remember to upload and tag your entries by October 31st. We'll reveal the finalists within the first couple of days in November!



