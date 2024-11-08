« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 742

 by Ross S. on Nov 8th 2024

1) Big catch! by PhotoCrazy

2) Season of Colored Leaves by *lynn

3) Bicycle by Peter Dulis

4) sunset-Lake Huron by amyK

5) Sticking out his tongue by Diana

6) Male Downy Woodpecker by Corinne C

7) The Leaning Tree by aikiuser (jenn)

8) Late afternoon by Rob Z

9) Autumn Reds by Carole Sandford

10) biggest kingfisher by KoalaGardens🐨

11) Mystic flower~~~~~ by ~*~ Jo ~*~

12) LHG_4032 Green Darner dragonfly at Estero Llano Grande by Linda Godwin

13) It was a pretty drive by mittens (Marilyn)

14) The Oxford Bridge,Stowe Gardens by carol white

15) Chihuly glass in a boat! by Wylie

16) Pyramids and camels by Judith Johnson

17) Feeding Time by Renee Salamon

18) An Orange Farewell to October by Ann H. LeFevre

19) The parasol mushrooms in the winter fields by haskar

20) Morning light by Kerry McCarthy



