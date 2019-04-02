Sign up
Photo 361
Sandhill Crane Migration
I'm going through some old vacation pictures from 2017-19 to backfill my calendar so you can ignore these photos since they aren't part of my current project.
2nd April 2019
2nd Apr 19
0
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
cranes
,
nebraska
,
sandhill
,
kearney
,
sandhill crane migration
