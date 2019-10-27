Sign up
Photo 360
Little Glade Mill Pond
I'm going through some old vacation pictures from 2018/19 to backfill my calendar so no need to comment on these photos since they aren't current photos.
The landscape around here is so dismal, editing these old photos is color therapy for me! :)
27th October 2019
27th Oct 19
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
autumn
,
tennessee
,
smoky
,
little glade mill pond
