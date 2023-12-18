Previous
Beaver Doing What Beavers Do! by bluemoon
Beaver Doing What Beavers Do!

I could hear him crunching & munching on this stick before I ever saw him!

Taken last week.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Paula Fontanini

Junan Heath
Delightful capture!
December 19th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
I love this excellent photo
December 19th, 2023  
