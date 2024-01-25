Sign up
Previous
Photo 726
Under the Bridge
This one pretty much sums up our January weather...dull, drab, foggy, colorless! At least it's warming up and the snow is melting like crazy. Just need a little sunshine one of these days.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
1
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
1031
photos
90
followers
77
following
198% complete
719
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
231
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
25th January 2024 2:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
bridge
,
fog
,
lake
,
underpass
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic👍
January 26th, 2024
