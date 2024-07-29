Previous
Just Passing Through by bluemoon
The Herons have been mostly MIA this summer. I've seen a couple here and there but mostly on top of a tree or flying off in the other direction. Finally saw a couple today and this one was in a big hurry to get somewhere else!
great timing ~ It seems like they take off immediately whenever I see them around here.
July 30th, 2024  
