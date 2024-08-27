Sign up
Photo 863
Hummer on Butterfly Weed
I clearly need to work on my hummer technique but it's insanely hot around here so I'm going with this backyard shot so I don't have to go anywhere to find a picture!! :)
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
nature
wildlife
bird
hummingbird
hummer
female
rufous hummingbird
butterfly weed
Beverley
ace
Wow!!! Superb capture… my favourite colours and there’s something thing very special about hummingbirds,,, Love it!
August 27th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Wonderful shot! The heat this summer has been terrible.
August 27th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That is absolutely gorgeous, full of life, colour and speed. I wish we had hummers here. They look so amazing!
August 27th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so stunning
August 27th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Gorgeous capture fv!
August 27th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol Paula - if I could produce that image I would be ecstatic - you've caught his wing action so perfectly and the flower he's feeding on just makes the nicest composition to go with him. I think your hummer technique is just magical! :)
August 27th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautifully done. No work needed on your hummingbird technique
August 27th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Excellent work!! Gorgeous
August 27th, 2024
