195 / 365
WeedsnTrees in B/W
3rd June 2023
3rd Jun 23
Paula Fontanini
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
trees
,
weeds
,
black & white
Paula Fontanini
@darchibald
Here it is in b/w....been trying out Silver Efex Pro on a trial basis.
July 1st, 2023
Diana
Wonderful contrasts, I prefer the colour version though.
July 1st, 2023
Dave
@bluemoon
I like it. To me the contrast brings the grass to the fore front. But as you know, I am partial to black and white.
July 1st, 2023
