Previous
Next
Sharky by boxplayer
66 / 365

Sharky

A remnant from the nautical weekend that Dave squirrelled onto my desk to cheer me up. He's been making sure I'm not slacking on my first day back at work. And there was no slacking - had to pick up urgent publishing and worked till 6.45. Stats still not cleared by then so had to leave it for the on-call person.

And no chance to leave the house though I could see odd bits of sunshine. Tried to keep moving though, have a back twinge that is proving irksome.

3 good things
1. Busy at work meant I checked the news even less than normal.
2. My weight has continued to come down - small steps to trying to improve my blood pressure.
3. Yesterday's aubergine and squash curry was splendid for lunch. Here it is https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/uk/food/recipes/a537144/aubergine-and-chickpea-masala/. I swapped out the potatoes for squash and added my own curry spices (coriander cumin, turmeric, allspice) rather than use paste.

7 March 2022
Walthamstow E17
7th March 2022 7th Mar 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
He's quite ferocious! It's always a good idea to have a little fun on one's desk.
March 7th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise