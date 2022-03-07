A remnant from the nautical weekend that Dave squirrelled onto my desk to cheer me up. He's been making sure I'm not slacking on my first day back at work. And there was no slacking - had to pick up urgent publishing and worked till 6.45. Stats still not cleared by then so had to leave it for the on-call person.
And no chance to leave the house though I could see odd bits of sunshine. Tried to keep moving though, have a back twinge that is proving irksome.
3 good things
1. Busy at work meant I checked the news even less than normal.
2. My weight has continued to come down - small steps to trying to improve my blood pressure.
3. Yesterday's aubergine and squash curry was splendid for lunch. Here it is https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/uk/food/recipes/a537144/aubergine-and-chickpea-masala/. I swapped out the potatoes for squash and added my own curry spices (coriander cumin, turmeric, allspice) rather than use paste.