Rosebank Arcade

Somebody's been to Poundland. Wall and pavement art by Edward Crooks - the road to the bus station.
Felt despondent today - not so much because I'm back at work tomorrow but even with avoiding too much news, it's hard not to feel aghast at the terrible things happening to people. The on-call person and my boss had to work today as new information needed to be prepared coming out of the crisis.
Active day nonetheless: cycle exercise around the wetlands and some top-up fruit shopping - cold day for it; cooking an aubergine and squash curry for later; working out an itinerary for Dave's Grand Walthamstow Day Out in celebration of his forthcoming 60th; and uploading the last week's photos or so.
Spoke to sisters with an update on the bathroom - they're both doing OK. Tenants have picked up the paint for next week.
3 good things
1. Back on the bicycle after a week - and extra exercise as I got to the International Supermarket to find I'd left my bank card at home and had to cycle back to get it.
2. Planning fun things for Dave's 60th birthday day out - walks, beer crawls, William Morris Gallery, Turkish food.
3. Finished off the panettone we'd got from F but we have another one waiting to be eaten!