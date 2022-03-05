Dessert time

Dave, my mum, E and D tuck into puddings.



I'd phoned mum yesterday when we'd got back and she'd mentioned she was meeting E for lunch so we tagged along. My mum's always raving about this Turkish place near her so a good opportunity to try it out and give E her birthday presents and not have to post them.



Very cold out but no rain at least - picked up mum and parked round the corner from the restaurant. Lovely place and good food - everything from all-day breakfasts, wraps and paninis, mezze, and light lunches. Halloumi and sea bass for me, and the creamiest baba ganoush and moussaka for Dave. And then puddings. Nice way to catch up with E - our potential meetup at Christmas having been stymied by E catching COVID.



Nothing good or new out of Ukraine. A supposed ceasefire to allow locals to evacuate from one of the heavily hit regions didn't seem to materialise.



3 good things

1. Tenants are going to get the paint in ready for Monday, and they're very happy with their new shower.

2. No parking controls in Highgate Village over the weekend, you can park really easily.

3. Chocolate fudge cake - haven't had that for a while. It's best when served warm with chocolate sauce or custard, but I wasn't complaining.



5 March 2022

Highgate N6