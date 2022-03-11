Previous
Perfume by boxplayer
70 / 365

Perfume

As you can see I like a fragrance or three...

Another difficult day. More or less constant Ukraine work supporting Ros. And now I'm on call until next Friday and there's already mutterings about something needed tonight or at the weekend... And the news remains horrific. Finding it hard to relax. Haven't left the house apart from getting some milk in earlier and now it's dark and I can't be bothered.

3 good things
1. My Cambridgeshire bridge in a puddle made the Top 20, not had that before.
2. Hardworking team members quietly getting on with business as usual while Ros and I were busy.
3. My perfume collection!

11 March 2022
Walthamstow E17
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
19% complete

View this month »

