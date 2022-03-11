Perfume

As you can see I like a fragrance or three...



Another difficult day. More or less constant Ukraine work supporting Ros. And now I'm on call until next Friday and there's already mutterings about something needed tonight or at the weekend... And the news remains horrific. Finding it hard to relax. Haven't left the house apart from getting some milk in earlier and now it's dark and I can't be bothered.



3 good things

1. My Cambridgeshire bridge in a puddle made the Top 20, not had that before.

2. Hardworking team members quietly getting on with business as usual while Ros and I were busy.

3. My perfume collection!



Walthamstow E17