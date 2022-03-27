Limpy's snug corner

Limpy has on recent occasion taken to curling up in the withered remains of last year's Cana lilies. I opened the spare room window this sunny morning and she looked up.
A busy day that seemed to be made up of far too much driving around in horrendous traffic - I've never seen so many temporary traffic lights.
Picked up mum, running late - having had a massive bust-up, quickly mended - traffic bad via the route by Finsbury Park. And because we then had to go from hers to the Finnish Church it was straight through some of Saturday's busier bits of North London.
Finnish Church spring fair was a lovely respite. Bought mainly food, rye bread, cheese and Karelian pasties and tucked into (veggie) sausage and mash in the grilli and open herring sandwiches and cinnamon buns upstairs. Also got persuaded to buy two bottles of Kyrö gin. On the way back to the car, picked up Mother's Day flowers from the local florist.
Drive back was a dream - going back to ours we were able to shoot straight along the A13 and north circular. An afternoon sitting in the sun, drinking a watermelon/vodka concoction that Dave made up and nibbling crisps and olives.
Drove mum back with her Finnish Church goodies and flowers and suffered the worst traffic so far. Completely clogged at Turnpike Lane for a good half hour if not more. When we finally got to the end of the clog, we found more temporary traffic lights but these were stuck on red. Goodness knows how anybody was working out when to pull out. Shocking that nobody was there sorting it out. Back a different if still very busy route.
Rather exhausted after that and we just retired to the bedroom to read and eat pitta with taramasalata.
3 good things
1. Nice to see all the Easter decorations for sale at the spring fair - only been to their Christmas fair before.
2. Popped round to the beer mile taprooms on my bike to check out how busy they get - didn't look totally heaving.
3. A cosy fox in the morning sunshine.