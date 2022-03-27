Sign up
Photo 1715
Orange and yellow
One of the waifs and strays Dave has picked up at work - odd bulbs thrown away etc. Quite a striking specimen.
Building the raised beds
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-03-27
27 March 2022
Walthamstow E17
27th March 2022
27th Mar 22
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Tags
yellow
,
orange
,
daffodil
