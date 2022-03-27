Previous
Orange and yellow by boxplayer
Orange and yellow

One of the waifs and strays Dave has picked up at work - odd bulbs thrown away etc. Quite a striking specimen.

Building the raised beds https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-03-27

27 March 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
