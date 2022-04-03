Previous
Spring on the Lee by boxplayer
93 / 365

Spring on the Lee

Chap on the boat left has a nice spot in the sunshine.

Felt a bit lowish this morning for no reason and got out for an exercise cycle. Lovely sunshine again if cold, so travelled on to Hackney marshes, all the Sunday footballers out. Discovered this bridge that I'd never noticed before that took you across to a stretch of towpath on the other side. Home via a shop in the International Supermarket and Lidl. Spoke to sisters to warn them about the COVID in the house, both fairly flexible should we go down with it.

3 good things
1. Sun stayed out long enough this morning to have halloumi and leftover mash patties for brunch in the garden - fleeces on, wasn't that warm.
2. Dave managed to get out and line his new raised beds.
3. Checked out Irish Airbnbs for an autumn family trip.

3 April 2022
Clapton E5
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Helge E. Storheim ace
Beautiful scene (and so very English seen with Norwegian eyes :-)
April 3rd, 2022  
