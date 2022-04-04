Red slippers

Dave relaxing on the bed after work. He's now back on summer hours so has to work later. A lot of rain this morning that seemed to dry up as the day wore on, leaving a much milder day. After working at home, walked to the Turkish restaurant to confirm Saturday's booking and pay a deposit.



Terrible news coming out of Ukraine of atrocities. It's truly shocking but not surprising. Conquering (or attempting to conquer) armies throughout the world and throughout history....



Trying to focus on the good things....

1. Chuckling when remembering Dave going out in the garden one morning dressed in these slippers, a Noel Cowardesque dressing gown and his red Catalan farmer's hat and our neighbours spotting him from their window.

2. C has tested negative today and is feeling better, hopefully she's over the worst of it, not that she came down hard. No sign yet in F, Dave or I.

3. Exotic mushrooms from the International Supermarket for supper.



Walthamstow E17